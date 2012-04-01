Placer County Regional Bikeway Plan Virtual Community Workshop

- Virtual Community Workshop
Share your thoughts on how to improve the bicycling experience in Placer County.
- Public Notice: State Route 65 Widening Project Mitigated Negative Declaration Availability and Public Hearing
PCTPA will hold a public hearing on May 24, 2017 for the SR 65 Widening Project MND/IS.
- Placer County Regional Bikeway Plan Update
PCTPA is currently updating the 2002 Placer County Regional Bikeway Plan. Join our mailing list to sign up for updates.
- Public Notice: Fullerton Ranch Subdivision Proposed Rezone Consistency Review
The Placer County Airport Land Use Commission will hold a public hearing on March 22, 2017
- Public Notice: Independence at Lincoln Project General Plan Amendment and Rezone Consistency Review
The Placer County Airport Land Use Commission will hold a public hearing on January 25, 2017