Placer County Regional Bikeway Plan Virtual Community Workshop

Virtual Community Workshop Share your thoughts on how to improve the bicycling experience in Placer County.

Placer County Regional Bikeway Plan Update PCTPA is currently updating the 2002 Placer County Regional Bikeway Plan. Join our mailing list to sign up for updates.

Public Notice: Fullerton Ranch Subdivision Proposed Rezone Consistency Review The Placer County Airport Land Use Commission will hold a public hearing on March 22, 2017